|
|
Dick Arnold
1928 ~ 2020
Richard (Dick) Edgar Arnold lived an interesting and full life in his 91 years. He was born in Seattle, Washington, one of three children to Wesley and Mary Arnold. He passed away peacefully at St. Anthony's hospital (Gig Harbor) with family by his side. He is survived by three nephews and three nieces.
His life unfolded in three Acts.
Act 1
His early years were spent in Boise and West Seattle. When he was five his family took a trip across the states up into Canada to visit his grandparents in Swift Current, Saskatchewan. On the way to their visit, there was a terrible snow storm and his father drove off into a field. A kind farmer helped to pull their car back onto the road. On their return to the states, Dick remembered having to cover his face with a cloth to breath during terrible dust storms. Growing up during the depression had a large impact on his life. He learned to keep his possessions, repair what he owned, and became very frugal. At the time of his death he still had his first toy, a wooden truck, acquired at age 4.
After graduating from West Seattle High, he began working in radio and was a lead in radio dramas. In 1950 he joined the Air Force. He was made a Sergeant and worked as a graphic artist and radio host.
After his military service, he received a scholarship in acting/directing at the University of Washington School of Drama. Dick graduated in 1956 with a BA in Theater. While there, he performed in 18 radio, television and stage productions.
Act 2
After receiving his Bachelor of Arts degree, he made his mark in New York and was featured in several productions off-Broadway, at CBS and PBS. Dick returned to Columbia University studying drama and finished there in 1959. The same year he married Elise Duncan. In 1960, he began teaching acting and theater history at Emerson in Boston Massachusetts. He continued his education at Tufts University, where he received a Master of Arts in Theater (1966). His teaching career took him to Union Theological Seminary (New York), Roger Williams University (Rhode Island), Valparaiso (Indiana), University of Washington, and Pacific Lutheran (Washington).
Dick free-lanced as an actor, director and designer throughout his life in Chicago, Boston and Seattle for radio, television and film. He has been featured in thirty-four feature films, four in a starring role. Some of his movies included Black Widow, Harry & the Hendersons, and Pandora's Box. In addition, Dick appeared in the first Washington Lottery commercials and in Unsolved Mysteries. He also acted onstage at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival. Dick was a longtime member of Actors Equity, Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists.
Act 3
Dick and Elise were married for 38 years until she passed away from cancer. They owned homes in Massachusetts, Indiana, and Washington. In 2009, he married LoraLee Salisbury and they enjoyed traveling together in Europe, Turkey, and South America. One of his favorite adventures was a bike and barge trip in France. That marriage ended in divorce.
He was retired for 30 years and enjoyed searching for "treasures" at Seattle area second hand and antique stores. His home was filled with many "priceless" treasures he secured from Boston to Bremerton. During these retirement years he continued to jog for exercise and enjoyed old cars including his 1924 Hupmobile.
In 2014, he took a trip to New England and Kentucky with his favorite nephews, Holley and Ron, to show them where he lived and lectured.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date after the coronavirus threat has passed. In lieu of flowers please donate to the SAG-AFTRA Foundation or .
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 29, 2020