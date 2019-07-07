Dio Quinto De Vitis



Dio Quinto De Vitis passed away peacefully on Tuesday June 25, 2019 surrounded by his family after a brief illness. Quinto leaves behind his loving wife of 65 years Dolores, his sons Nick and John (Linda), daughters Rosanna (Frank) and Roberta (Connie), and twelve grandchildren whom he cherished. Quinto was preceded in death by his mother and father Almerina and Nicola, and by his brother Manfredo. He is survived by two sisters, Antonietta De Vitis and Ersilia Arnauti both residing in Milan Italy.



Born in the town of Lettopalena in the Abruzzo region of Italy, Quinto developed a confident independence like many young Italians who found themselves in the midst of World War II. In 1953 he journeyed to Seattle Washington where he met the love of his life, Dolores DiJuilo. They married and soon started a family. That same sense of adventure that brought Quinto from Italy, carried him through a long and successful career owning and operating a progression of auto repair shops first in Seattle, then Kirkland, and finally in Redmond. He earned a wide following for his ability to solve the most challenging car problems and for the quality of his workmanship.



Quinto had many interests and was always most passionate about helping the Italian community. He was a regular at Italian dinners and picnics, a strong supporter of the Seattle Jesuit Community, and a proud member of the Associazione Nazionale Alpini. In 1978, Quinto was given the title of Cavaliere by the Italian government in recognition of his work promoting Italian culture and language. And later Quinto dedicated many years to serving the needs of Italians in Seattle as Honorary Italian Vice Consul.



As he had all our lives, Quinto reassured his wife and family with quiet smiles in the days before passing away peacefully.



Recitation of the Rosary will be held on Wednesday July 10th at



7:00 pm at Holy Family Church Kirkland, WA. A Funeral Mass



will follow on Thursday July 11 at



11am also at Holy Family Church.



In lieu of flowers, the family encourages contributions in Quinto's memory to the Jesuits West at www.JesuitsWest.org. Published in The Seattle Times on July 7, 2019