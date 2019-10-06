|
Dirk VAN DEN Dyssel
Dirk Van den Dyssel passed away on 9/15 at 83. He is survived by Elly, his wife of 60 years and 3 sons. They relocated to Shoreline to be closer to Jeff (and wife Kami) and Jared (Stacie) while oldest son Jim (Terri) live in Texas. "Opa" enjoyed attending the events of 7 grandkids, Sarahy, AJ, Pierson, Hailie, Carson, Kayla and Josie.
The move gave him a new project list which he loved. He liked helping his sons, sharing his expertise and craftsmanship.
He loved soccer. He learned to play as a boy in Holland & played into his 50's. He loved teaching his sons & grand kids & watching games on TV.
He had a soft spot for kids. Despite not having played basketball himself, a shortage of coaches and a persuasive parent led Dirk to volunteer to coach a team. He studied the game and learned techniques from books while trying to be the best possible coach for his team.
Coming to the U.S. as a Dutch citizen, he joined the U.S. Army. While stationed at Picatinny Arsenal (NJ) Dirk rescued a 2-year old boy who had fallen into a pool, successfully reviving him.
Relocating to Seattle, his career started as an accounting clerk at Tyee Lumber. He rose through the ranks, holding positions in sales and operations and served as the General Manager in the 80's.
Dirk loved people and was quick with a smile, handshake or hug. His welcoming demeanor made those he met feel welcomed. Family was very important to him. He was a great role model, generously showing love, humor, & acceptance to family & friends.
He loved joking with people and enjoying life. Dirk would not want us to mourn, but to honor him by sharing our stories, laughter and friendship. Please sign Dirk's online at www.Legacy.com.
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 6, 2019