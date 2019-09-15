|
|
Dixie Lee Van Slyck
Dixie passed away peacefully at home in Edmonds, WA, on September 1, 2019 where she resided with her husband, Ron.
She was born on August 21, 1935 in Clarkston, WA, to Sam and Altena Higby. At 12 years old she left Lewiston, ID, and traveled alone by train to Seattle. Arriving in Seattle she moved in with relatives on Queen Anne Hill. Graduated from Queen Anne High in 1953; attended Business College in Seattle and worked for Texas Oil Company, Ewing & Clark Realtors, Seattle Post Intelligencer & the M.S. Society.
Previously married to Arthur Loomis, she then married Ron Van Slyck in 1975. They lived on Queen Anne Hill until moving to Edmonds, WA, in 1996
Dixie and Ron enjoyed traveling by motorhome around the U.S.A., Canada and Mexico, visiting relatives, fishing and discovering new places to visit.
Dixie is survived by her husband Ron; sons, Brian Loomis (Lynnwood, WA) and Brick Loomis (Idaho); sisters, Shirley Johnson (Green Valley, AZ), Marva Lee Sweet (Atwater, CA); six grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 15, 2019