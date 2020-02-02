|
Dr. Samuel Kaplan, DMD
Born June 13, 1928 in New York City to Harry and Esther Kaplan. Graduated Stuyvesant High School 1946, and City College of New York 1950, with a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering degree. He was inducted into Pi Tau Sigma, the National Honorary Mechanical Engineering Fraternity. Married Shirlie Brodsky in 1950. He briefly worked for the US Corps of Engineers, and from there went to work at Boeing in Seattle, WA. He entered Harvard School of Dental Medicine in 1955 and graduated Cum Laude in 1959. He settled in Seattle and began his career as a dentist. He was a member of the American Dental Association, Seattle-King County Dental Association, Northwest Institute of Periodontics and Periodontology and the Eastside Dental Practice Seminar.
He is survived by his four daughters: Eve Winkler-Kaplan, Jessica Vanderzanden, Perrin Kaplan and Claudia Kiel. Also, five grandchildren: Lianna Bode, Ariel Winkler, Quinn Kiel, Kelly Kiel and Samara Kaplan-Zenk. Also, survived by friend and companion, C. Sybil Brown. He was very proud of his children and was devoted to his practice of Dentistry. Per his request, there will be no memorial service.
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 2, 2020