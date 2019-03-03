Dollie Cummings Armstrong



Dollie was born August 16, 1935 in Floydada, Texas and passed away in Seattle on February 21, 2019.



She graduated high school in Woodburn, Oregon in 1953 and Willamette University in Salem, Oregon in 1957. Dollie and Hugh Armstrong were married in 1957. She received her M.S. from Syracuse and helped develop the physical fitness program for the 1st class of Peace Corps volunteers. Dollie taught physical education for years before starting her family. She and Hugh have 2 children, Debra and Olin and 3 grand-children Heidi, Max and Adelyn.



Dollie's life was committed to public service beginning with volunteering at her children's pre-school. She served on the Washington State Centennial Commission and was President of the Board of Directors of the Washington State Centennial Games. She met and was thanked for this work by President George H. W. Bush. Dollie became President of the SKIFORALL Foundation (now Outdoors for All) in 1986 and named Executive Director in 1990. She was inducted into the National Disabled Ski Hall of Fame and received a certificate of appreciation from Washington State Governor Mike Lowry for this work. Dollie was a PSIA certified ski instructor and Division Clinic Leader. She impacted hundreds directing crafts at Camp Nor'wester and was famed for teaching bread baking. She co-founded the Washington State Ski/Snowboard Museum. Dollie competed at a high level in tennis and taught skiing at Alpental, Breckenridge and in Japan. She golfed in 21 states, nine countries and on four continents. Dollie touched lives around the world.



A celebration of Dollie's life will be held Saturday May 4, 2019 at 5:00pm (doors open 3:30-7:30pm)



Montlake Community Center 1618 E. Calhoun St., 98112.



In lieu of flowers consider a gift to - Washington State Ski and Snowboard Museum and/or



Outdoors For All Foundation



Hoffner Fisher & Harvey



Service Details and Guestbook at http://www.harveyfuneral.com/obituary/dollie-armstrong Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary