Dollie Kosters

Dollie Kosters Obituary
Dollie Kosters

Dollie Christine Kosters, 80, passed away on February 25, 2019. She was born on June 22, 1938 in Oak Park, Georgia. She married Anthony J. Kosters in 1958, and they moved to Washington in 1959.

Dollie was active in the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Republican Party, and was Chairman of the 45th District for 22 years.

Dollie was preceded in death by her husband Anthony. She is survived by: son Anthony Michael Kosters, daughter Debra (Marvin) Metsker, and three grandchildren: Caroline (Clayton) Hess, Benjamin Metsker, and Daniel Metsker.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at 1:00 PM, in the Main

Sanctuary of Cedar Park Church

16300 112th Avenue NE, Bothell, WA 98011. She will be interred at Chapel of the Resurrection Mausoleum immediately following the service.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 17, 2019
