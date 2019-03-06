|
Dolores Beverly Sloan
Dolores B. Sloan, 86, of Shoreline passed away on February 18, 2019 at Northwest Hospital in Seattle, WA. She was born on December 10, 1932 in Port Gamble, WA to William and Florence Knittler. Known as "Dee" to her friends, she loved fishing, gardening, playing bridge, and cozy murder mysteries.
She is survived by her daughters Holli Sloan and Heidi Stewart, and her granddaughters Tiffany Stewart and Shaylene Stewart.
Her memorial will be held on the Edmonds-Kingston Ferry on March 15, 2019, and her ashes will be interred in Puget Sound according to her wishes.
Published in The Seattle Times from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019