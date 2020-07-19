Dolores Jean Heasley Early



Age 88, Dolores died July 10,



2020. She was born March 16, 1932 in Turtle Creek, PA to John Edward and Margaret Agnes Heasley. She graduated from Turtle Creek High School in 1950. Dolores is survived by her husband, John T. Early; her daughters, Sarah Shilko-Mohr



and Adele M. Akehurst; her son, Martin K. Shilko; her brother, Jack Heasley, and her sister, Sally Martire. Also many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Cremation arrangements by Yahn and Son Funeral Home in Auburn for later interment.



No services at her request.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store