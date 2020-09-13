Dolores M. Jochim



Dolores Jochim left us peacefully on August 24, 2020, at the age of 90 after fighting a brave and long battle with Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. Dolores was born in Yakima, WA in April of 1930, the oldest of five siblings. Raised in Pasco, she later moved to Yakima where she met the love of her life, Ralph. Together they raised four children and settled with their family in Seattle. Dolores loved being with her family, friends and traveling. She was preceded in death by husband Ralph, grandson Paul, her mother, father, sister Marilyn and brother John. She is survived by her four children, Debbie, Jerry, (wife Marilyn, son Russell), John (wife Lori) and Barbara (husband Dale, son Morgan), 2 sisters (Jackie, Freda) and several nieces and nephews.



The family will hold a private graveside service in Yakima, WA



