Dolores May Linvog
Dolores May (Sundstrom) Linvog, age 94 passed away peacefully in her sleep April 25, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Bernard Austin Linvog (deceased), plus a kind and loving mother to Bernard Austin Linvog, Jr. (deceased) and Theresa May Linvog-Wood , of Seattle. She was born in "Ballard", Wa to Lester and Alice (Olson) Sundstrom, both deceased. The family spent one summer in Manchester, Wa and liked it so well they moved permanently. Dolores graduated from North Kitsap High, Port Orchard, Wa with a secretarial skills certificate.
She went to work for the Navy as a civilian secretary and met Big Bern, they fell in love-he sailed off to WWII and returned to marry her in 1947. Dolores and Bernie made life long friends with the halibut fleet of Ballard,working together, playing bridge, golf and entertaining among their homes. She never stopped wanting to learn, took drawing/painting, interior decorating, golf and cooking classes. Dolores enjoyed people and part time work in sales, starting with The Petersen Company selling pepper mills at Frederick Nelsons Department Store, at Christmas time.
Dolores was president of The Douglas P. Arthur Guild, Children's Orthopedic Hospital, 1959. Was a member of the Jackson Jill's Golf Club, playing for years. Bernie and Dolores enjoyed travelling, one favorite trip was retracing their honeymoon by car down the California coast to Mexico.
Dolores's brother, William Alfred Sundstrom, age 91 passed away March/2020,they shared many happy memories growing up together.
Graveside Memorial Service will
be held August 4, 2020, Tuesday at
1:00 pm at the Fir-Conway
Cemetery. Exit #218 off I-5 North,
proceed 0.9 mile west over
freeway on Milltown Road.
No-host get together after at the Conway Pub.
