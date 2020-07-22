Celebrating the Life of



Dolores "Yvonne" (Willson) Miller Long



"Yvonne" Miller Long, Seattle, WA passed away peacefully in her sleep July 19, 2020 at the age of 84. Words cannot express what she meant to her family and all who knew her.



Born December 13, 1935 to Harry and Geraldine Theresa (Huehn) Willson in Albany, CA. Her Dad, whom she longed to see again, passed away April 1946 when she was 11 years old. Her Mom, Gerry, married Robert William (Bob) Gribben in 1948.



Yvonne graduated 1954 from Albany High School, CA where she met and fell in love with Barry Keith Miller (and his 1940 Ford). She was remembered by her classmates as "the one who would never have a hair out of place." She worked two years as a communications clerk for the FBI & proclaimed her title: "Agent X." She was baptized Catholic in 1955 & married Barry January 14, 1956. Barry's job took the family north to Seattle in 1969, a place he grew to love during his early high school years. Yvonne was grateful for God's plan of directing her family to Seattle, where she thrived.



Yvonne's greatest love and enjoyment was her family, especially "deck time" overlooking the Puget Sound, Cascade and Olympic Mountain Ranges. She loved ice cream dates with grandchildren and full moon dates with family and friends around the world. Yvonne was an incredible first mate, masterfully navigating Puget Sound and Canadian waters aboard the Miller's High Life. She enjoyed an integral role in the design of the family beach house.



Diagnosed with Lupus in January 1986, Yvonne's doctors suggested she get her affairs in order, as there was nothing they could offer to treat Lupus. After much self-study about natural, non-toxic foods & supplements combined with the help from a nutritionist, she tested negative for Lupus in 1989... the medical doctors were astonished!



After Barry's passing in February 2001, her family was proud to witness how well she transitioned and watched as she began biking and golfing with girlfriends. In 2004, she reconnected with Albany High School classmate, Wayne Long. They courted and married on December 30, 2006. They enjoyed trips to AK, CA, CO, HI & ND and shared many family memories at our Beach House in Grapeview, WA. She grew to love the "Long Christmas Tree Farm" in Westpoint, CA, serving coffee to all visitors. On Wayne's daily walks, he gathered heart shaped rocks for Mom. She shared these special rocks with all who entered their home. In 2009, Yvonne was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. With tremendous unending love, support and care from Wayne, Yvonne managed her illness with dignity and grace.



She was proud of her five children and her Brazilian "son" Padua, our family's exchange student in 1974. She counted her blessings of friendship & those special bonds shared with her children's friends. She was proud of her combined 19 grandchildren who all attended college. She admired & enjoyed watching each establish strong relationships that support their futures for generations to follow.



Yvonne had a smart wit, great sense of humor and was always able to laugh at herself. She led an exemplary life of love, kindness and integrity with a remarkable devotion to her faith. Peace be to her resting mind, body and soul.



Yvonne is survived by her husband Wayne Long of over 13 years; daughter Pam (Jim) Miller Fargo, ND; sons Ron Tacoma, WA; Jim (Janel) Gig Harbor, WA; Tom Burien, WA; John (Jami) Federal Way, WA. Her world was blessed with 12 grandchildren Jared (Annie) Miller, Courtney (Josh) Brandenburg, Alicia (Matt) Fox, Robert Miller, Kyndal Miller, Hailey Miller, Garrett Miller, Lowell Miller, Mackenzie Miller, Kimberly (Kevin) Rafter, Brittany (Erik) Nielsen, Madeline Miller. She has 6 great grandchildren Ben & Brock Miller, Harlow & Lakyn Brandenburg, Jackson & Ava Fox and soon to be born "Baby Boy" Rafter and baby Nielsen. She also leaves behind 3 former daughters-in-law, Elaine (Gai) Galando; Michele (Ham) Miller; Loretta Livingstone and former son-in-law Jim Maes. In her marriage to Wayne, Yvonne's family grew to include Audrey (Gary) Smith West Point, CA; Laura (Byron) Christensen Evergreen, CO; Greg (Jill) Long Portland, OR; Gordy (Megan) Long Mokelumne Hill, CA. Yvonne so loved the 7 Long granddaughters Jenny (Luke) Stephens, Lisa Smith, Erin (Kai) Jones, Torie (Will) Silverstone, Brittany (Jordan) Henderson, Olivia and Anna Long and 4 more great grandchildren Carson and Kylie Stephens, Soren and Cecelia Jones. Yvonne has 4 siblings, Bob (Fran) Willson, Sue (Don) Cox, Jill (Rand) Perry, Janice Gribben. She is also survived by Barry's sister Marilyn (Karl) Mosher, along with many nieces, nephews and 10 godchildren. She was preceded in death by her father Harry, father-in-law Keith, mother-in-law Selma, her late husband Barry, nephew Paul Mosher, her mother Gerry and "Dad" Bob.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Kennedy Catholic High School, King County Medic One, NW Parkinson's Foundation, CHI Franciscan Hospice, Highline Food Bank and Seattle's Union Gospel Mission.



A private family Memorial Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, July 28th at 11:00am. For livestreaming information, please contact any member of the family.



