Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hoffner, Fisher & Harvey Funeral Home
508 N 36TH ST
SEATTLE, WA 98103-8614
(206) 632-0100
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Lake Church
8900 35 th Ave NE
Seattle, WA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Domenica Elia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Domenica Agata Elia

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Domenica Agata Elia Obituary
Domenica Agata Elia

Age 97, Agata passed on to God's reward on November 27, 2019.

She was born in Penticton, British Columbia, and was the eldest child to hard-working Italian immigrants.

She entered the work force after high school and quickly became head teller for her bank. In 1952, she married Nicol Elia, who preceded her to our Lord in 2015. Agata was the consummate mother to her three children, a wonderful hostess, and regarded as a second mother to everyone. She migrated to Seattle in 1968, and later joined the ranks of proud naturalized U.S. citizens.

Agata was an active member of Our Lady of the Lake parish, and she gave generously to numerous Roman Catholic charities on a lifelong basis. Her devotion to St. Jude was legendary among local parishioners, and Agata would pray the rosary for anyone who asked and for anyone seeking grace.

She was the best cook one could ever imagine as well. The University of Washington Huskies and the Seattle Seahawks also lost one of their more fervent fans. Agata will be deeply missed, but we are all richer for sharing in her glow.

Agata's firstborn, Anne-Marie, went to heaven in 2018, but she was survived by one daughter, Marguerite; a son, Gregory; a granddaughter, Alicia; and two grandsons, Tony and Gino. In addition, she leaves behind two sisters, Anne and Marie; and a myriad of loving nephews, nieces and neighbors.

A Funeral Mass will be held

Saturday, December 14th at 11AM

at Our Lady of the Lake Church

8900 35th Ave NE, Seattle, 98115

Reception to follow mass.

Burial, Calvary Cemetery

Remembrances may be made to

St. Vincent de Paul, 5950 4th Ave S.,

Seattle, WA 98108

Hoffner Fisher & Harvey

Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Domenica's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hoffner, Fisher & Harvey Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -