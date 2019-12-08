|
|
Domenica Agata Elia
Age 97, Agata passed on to God's reward on November 27, 2019.
She was born in Penticton, British Columbia, and was the eldest child to hard-working Italian immigrants.
She entered the work force after high school and quickly became head teller for her bank. In 1952, she married Nicol Elia, who preceded her to our Lord in 2015. Agata was the consummate mother to her three children, a wonderful hostess, and regarded as a second mother to everyone. She migrated to Seattle in 1968, and later joined the ranks of proud naturalized U.S. citizens.
Agata was an active member of Our Lady of the Lake parish, and she gave generously to numerous Roman Catholic charities on a lifelong basis. Her devotion to St. Jude was legendary among local parishioners, and Agata would pray the rosary for anyone who asked and for anyone seeking grace.
She was the best cook one could ever imagine as well. The University of Washington Huskies and the Seattle Seahawks also lost one of their more fervent fans. Agata will be deeply missed, but we are all richer for sharing in her glow.
Agata's firstborn, Anne-Marie, went to heaven in 2018, but she was survived by one daughter, Marguerite; a son, Gregory; a granddaughter, Alicia; and two grandsons, Tony and Gino. In addition, she leaves behind two sisters, Anne and Marie; and a myriad of loving nephews, nieces and neighbors.
A Funeral Mass will be held
Saturday, December 14th at 11AM
at Our Lady of the Lake Church
8900 35th Ave NE, Seattle, 98115
Reception to follow mass.
Burial, Calvary Cemetery
Remembrances may be made to
St. Vincent de Paul, 5950 4th Ave S.,
Seattle, WA 98108
Hoffner Fisher & Harvey
Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 8, 2019