Dominic Santiago
Dominic Santiago

Dominic Santiago died on June 13, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. He was born on February 8,

1942 in Zamboanga City, Philippines. Dominic went to schools at Ateneo de Zamboanga University; University of the Philippines; and University of Washington. He graduated with a law degree from University of the Philippines School of Law, and with a Juris Doctor from University of Washington School of Law. For many years, he worked as a lawyer both in the Philippines and in the United States. He was involved in many civic organizations, as well as community, school and church activities.

He is survived by his wife, Rose, and other members of the family. He is predeceased by his father, Ildefonso Santiago, his mother, Teresa Toh, and his sister, Aida.

Funeral mass will be held on July 8, 2020, Wednesday, at 10:00 am at Saint Anthony Parish, 314 S 4th Street, Renton, WA 98057. Viewing services are: Sunday, July 5, from 4:00pm-6:00pm; Monday and Tuesday, July 6 to July 7,

from 10:00am to 7:00pm. Please visit https://www.columbiafuneralhome.com for more information.

Published in The Seattle Times from Jul. 5 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
5
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
COLUMBIA FUNERAL HOME
JUL
6
Visitation
10:00 - 07:00 PM
COLUMBIA FUNERAL HOME
JUL
7
Visitation
10:00 - 07:00 PM
COLUMBIA FUNERAL HOME
JUL
7
Service
05:00 PM
COLUMBIA FUNERAL HOME
JUL
8
Funeral service
10:00 AM
COLUMBIA FUNERAL HOME
JUL
8
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Hillcrest Burial Park
Funeral services provided by
COLUMBIA FUNERAL HOME
4567 RAINIER AVE S
SEATTLE, WA 98118
(206) 722-1100
