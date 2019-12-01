|
|
Don A. Buckner
1947 ~ 2019
Don Arnold Buckner passed away unexpectedly at Harborview Hospital in Seattle on July 10, 2019, just days after making sure his boat, "Intrigue" made the voyage from Mexico to Don's hometown in Seattle.
Don was born in Seattle, Washington on July 20, 1947 to Violet (Maher) and Don N. Buckner. He spent his childhood in Seattle and at 15 years old Don moved to Anchorage, Alaska to live with his Dad. In childhood, Don was full of teasing and mischief with his two younger sisters. Don was a Boy Scout and Don was a builder of things big and small. He built a coop in his backyard for his homing-pigeons, which earned him a scout merit-badge. Don's work with pigeons garnered him a small part in a movie and meeting Charlton Heston in "The Pigeon That Took Rome," filmed at the Woodland Park Zoo. Don also caddied at the Rainier Golf and Country Club. Alaska, for a teenaged Don would prove to be too challenging; after high school Don returned home to Seattle and went to work for Boeing. In a few short years the sign that read, "Will the last person leaving Seattle, turn out the lights," would soon become the genesis for Don returning to Alaska to partner with his Dad in commercial real estate.
Don's true passion from childhood were: airplanes. Don would build small models, he would flip the propeller over and over with his fingers to get the engine started. He was persistent and he was patient and Don was very serious with his airplanes. At 20 years old, Don built an airplane that he could climb into and fly, prompting comments from his sister, "I'm not flying in that thing." In Alaska, Don got his private pilot's license; now he and his Dad were both pilots, logging more than sufficient flight-time on their plane.
After 15 years away from home and his Dad's retirement, it was time for Don to say goodbye to Alaska and rebuild his commercial real estate business closer to home. In Seattle, Don became a commercial pilot and formed Seaplane Charters, US and Canada. For the next 20+ years Don made his home on Mercer Island, affectionately dubbed, the little lake house, with his plane floating at this backyard dock. Don had more dreams, he bought a boat last year and it was really big, but his dreams were simple; to spend time with family exploring the beautiful San Juan Islands and just being together....
Don is predeceased by his beloved son Michael, his parents and step-mother Blanche Buckner. He leaves behind his loving wife and partner, Cheryl; sisters, Linda and Susan, son and step-son, Donnie (Kathy) and Keith (Mariana), grandchildren, North and Dylan, nieces and nephew, Cheryl (Joe) Pinsoneault, Samantha (Adam) Mansfield, Adam (Noel) Josephs.
The family will host a Celebration of Life July 20, 2020; details TBA.
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 1, 2019