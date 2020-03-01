|
Don (Red) K. McCallum
Don K. McCallum, known to family and friends as 'Red' passed away on February 18th 2020 due to complications from a stroke. Red was raised in the Beacon Hill neighborhood in Seattle, WA where he attended Cleveland High school. He played multiple sports in high school including swimming, football, and track in addition to the debate team. Red was a proud Eagle scout. He graduated from the University of Washington (UW) with a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering. He married in 1963 then settled in Bellevue, WA. He worked at the Boeing Company for 40 years with most of that time spent on his beloved 747. He retired in 1999 as Chief Liaison Engineer for the 747/767. Red was named Boeing employee of the year in 1983. He enjoyed playing soccer, sailing, riding his bicycle completing the Seattle To Portland (STP) bicycle ride 13 times. Red also enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson Motorcycle where he rode cross country to attend the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota. He was a member of Medenbauer Bay Yacht Club where he enjoyed racing sailboats on Lake Washington for many years and was named boating family of the year in 1985. Red was a lifelong automotive enthusiast and loved working on cars!
He is survived by his wife Janice of 57 years, three sons Bruce, Charlie, and Scott, four grandchildren, and a sister Anne.
A memorial service will be held at Bellevue Presbyterian church at a future time yet to be determined.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 1, 2020