Don passed away, at the age of 90, on March 16, 2019. Don's parents were Leonard and Gertrude Olsen. He was born in Seattle and attended Roosevelt High School and the University of Washington. Upon graduation, he joined the U.S. Coast Guard. He served three years of active duty, as navigator, on a supply ship to Korea during the war, and later joined the Coast Guard reserve, where he served another 17 years. From 1965 to 1970, he served as the commanding officer and retired with the rank of Commander.



Upon his release from active duty, Don joined his father and brother, Ray, in the family sheet metal business. Because of his mother's interest in candle making and their company's means to create metal candle molds, a new company, Pourette Manufacturing, was founded, which became the largest candle making supply company in the world. During Don's time at Pourette, he wrote three books on candle making and operating a candle company: "The Modern Art of Candle Creating", "Nature's Candles", and "Candles That Earn". He also wrote numerous articles on candle making for the International Guild of Candle Artisans (IGCA) publications. He retired as president of Pourette in 1993.



Don and his wife, Joan, built by hand a log home in the 1960s near Index. It is on the Skykomish River, and is enjoyed and treasured by all of his offspring.



Don was devoted to his family, church, and community. He was filled with joy whenever his children or grandchildren were with him. He was able to spend time with most of his great-grandchildren, and counted them all a great gift. His family all knew how blessed they were, as we all were, to have this man in our lives who was so kind, generous, loving, and also funny and fun.



He was a member of the University Lutheran Church, during which time he taught Sunday School, served on the Church Council, and chaired the church's 65th anniversary celebration. He became president of the University Commercial Club and of the University Kiwanis Club, of which he was a member for 45 years. From 1982 through 1985, he also served on the Board of the University District Food Bank.



A year after his wife's passing, he met Nancy Cranston, who had been widowed five years previously. Through the urging of a friend, Nancy joined Don's Kiwanis club, and they soon become good friends. They fell in love, became engaged, and wed at University Presbyterian church on March 20, 1999. They bought a home in Edmonds where they enjoyed living for the 20 years of their marriage. He was dearly loved by Nancy's family, and he loved them as well.



Don's desire to give back to his community continued in Edmonds where he became a member of the Edmonds Historical Society, and was on the Edmonds Farmer's Market Committee. He joined the Edmonds Fire Safety Foundation, and until 2005 wrote the weekly "Fire Sirens" article for The Beacon, the local Edmonds' newspaper. He was invited to join the Rotary Club of Edmonds Daybreakers in 2003, and remained a member until he was no longer able to participate.



Don was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Ray, and his first wife Joan, with whom he shared a loving marriage for 45 years. He is survived by his beloved wife, Nancy, two daughters, Nancy and Sandra, and six grandchildren - Jessica,



Emily, Leah, Alex, Russell and Eric. He has 9 great-grandchildren. Also surviving him are step-children, David, Kathy and Scott as well as grandchildren Hannah, Jessica, Emma and Elise.



He will be dearly missed by all.



The family wishes to thank Cedar Creek Memory Care for the care he received in the months he lived there, and the care that he and his family received in his last days.



A Memorial Service for Don will



be held at First Lutheran Church



of Richmond Beach, 18354 8th Avenue NW, Shoreline, WA on Saturday, April 13th at 2:00 PM.



Remembrances may be made to the , to the Edmonds Rotary Daybreakers, (PO Box 1584, Edmonds, WA 98020), or to the First Lutheran Church of Richmond Beach. Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 31, 2019