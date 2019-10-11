|
|
Donald Albert Praast
Donald Albert Praast passed away on October 4, 2019, at age 83 from cancer. He was born November 6, 1935 in Missoula, Montana, to Albert and Blanche (Graham) Praast. He graduated from Missoula County High School (1954) and the University of Puget Sound (1968), and proudly served eight years in the US Army. Don met Donna Jeanne Welch on a blind date September 1, 1962, and they married June 1, 1963. In 1970, Don joined the U.S. General Accounting Office (USGAO), and was proud to call himself a Congressional Auditor for 24 years, performing audits for Senators, Congressmen and Committees. He also loved donating time and expertise to community and professional organizations. In 1990, Don retired and began a second career as an amateur genealogist. The obsession began with his father's German Praast line and included multiple trips to Europe for research and family reunions. Additional retirement activities included fifteen years as "snowbirds" in Sun City West, AZ; photography, travel, and reading.
Don is survived by his wife of 56+ years, Donna (Welch) Praast; daughters Laura Cutshaw (Steve) and Linda Praast; Laura's children Paulina, Alex, and Haley Anderson; brother Clifford Praast (Alice Honeywell), nieces and nephews, and a great-grandbaby on the way. Don was predeceased by parents Albert and Blanche and brother Harry Praast. Interment will be at Tahoma National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the King County Library Service Foundation (kclsfoundation.org) to celebrate his love of books.
Published in The Seattle Times from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019