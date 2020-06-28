Donald Allan Weber
Donald Allan Weber

Don Weber, 82, passed away on June 3, 2020. He was born in Eugene, Oregon to Walter and Ruby Young Weber. He is survived by his wife, Leanore; sons, Douglas (Susan) and Eric of Seattle; granddaughter, Sydney; and sister, Ailene Dean (Dennis) of Chico, CA. He graduated from Oregon State College with a degree in Electrical Engineering. After working for Boeing for 25 years, he started his own company, Electromagnetic Engineering Technology, and enjoyed working on projects around the world.

Don liked outdoor activities: from climbing with the Mountaineers, accompanying his sons on Boy Scout hikes, biking on two European treks with his wife, and hiking in his beloved Cascades.

He helped his church community start a homeless shelter for women and served on the board for many years. In retirement, he took guitar lessons, joined the Old Time Fiddlers and played with the group at various venues.

Please read the complete obituary at www.forestlawn-seattle.com

Published in The Seattle Times on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
