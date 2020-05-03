|
|
Donald Aubrey Cable
Don passed away at home on April 10, 2020 with his beloved wife of 22 years, Jane, at his side. Don was born in Chicago, Illinois on August 7, 1927, the only child of Forbes and Clara Cable. Don's childhood was spent in Chicago where he excelled in baseball and basketball, including as a starter on the Charles Schurz High School varsity basketball team. It was during his childhood that Don developed a lifelong affliction for the Chicago Cubs, which included attending the 1945 World Series. Don passed his affliction to his children at a very early age and all were finally cured when the Cubbies finally won the big one in 2016 for the first time since 1908.
Don graduated with a bachelor of arts degree from Lake Forest College (Illinois) in 1949. That was followed by a few years in the Navy and the reserves. It was during his time in the Lake Forest area that he met Joan Beatrice Swanton of Lake Forest. Don and Joan married in 1953 and moved shortly thereafter to Washington D.C. where Don worked for a CPA firm and attended night school at George Washington University Law School. Upon graduation in 1957, they moved to Seattle on a suggestion from a law school classmate and settled on Mercer Island where they raised three children. Don continued to reside on Mercer Island until his death. Don was a respected lawyer who loved practicing law in Seattle for over 54 years beginning with Rummens, Griffen, Short & Cressman in 1957 (becoming Short, Cressman & Cable in 1964). Don retired from the firm of Cable Langenbach Kinerk & Bauer (formerly Cable Barrett Langenbach & McInerney) and the practice of law in 2011.
Don is survived by his devoted and loving wife Jane McVay Eagle, his children Bruce (Jolene), Neil (Katy) and Alison (Alvin), his grandchildren Austin and Annika, his stepchildren John Eagle and Karen Eagle Zimmermann, Karen's children Lauren (Bodhi), Janie (Agustin) and John (Laetizia) and Karen's grandchildren, Kelly Jane, Thomas and Adam.
Remembrances may be made in Don's name to the King County Bar Foundation (legal services for the needy) or the Salvation Army. Please sign Don's online Guest Book at www.Legacy.com.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 3, 2020