Donald Baird Axworthy
1956 ~ 2019
Don Axworthy, "Ax" to his friends, passed away on September 19, 2019 after a brief but intense battle with pancreatic cancer. The son of Don and Helen Axworthy, Don attended The Lakeside School, class of '75. He earned BS degrees in both Chemistry and Biology at Western Washington U. Don went on to do graduate research at the University of Washington and concurrently, began working at NeoRx from 1987 to 2002. Don devoted his life's work to curing cancer. His industry experience includes Section Head of Pharmacology at NeoRx, Chief Scientific Officer of Aletheon Pharmaceuticals and a Staff Scientist in the lab of Dr. Oliver Press at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center. He had over 30 years of experience in the field of targeted cancer therapies. As the inventor of 20 issued U.S. or foreign patents, Don was one of the leading authorities on the application of multi-step radioisotope targeting for the treatment of cancer. Personally, Don was a fun loving devoted father, who enjoyed the outdoors, live music and lived his daily life to the fullest with his close partner Adrienne Widick. He leaves behind his daughter Taylor Axworthy, son Christopher S. Axworthy, his grandson Jaxxon Axworthy, and his two brothers Christopher L. Axworthy and Charles Axworthy, He also leaves behind a huge group of classmates, friends, colleagues and students who will miss him dearly.
Per his request, Don's ashes will be laid to rest in a private family-only memorial service.
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 27, 2019