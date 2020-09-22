1/1
Donald Bernard Peterson
1942 - 2020
Donald Bernard Peterson

Don passed away September 15, 2020 surrounded by his family after battling cancer. Don was born June 3, 1942 in Michigan where he grew up. He graduated from University of Notre Dame and received MS degree from University of Missouri and was a Peace Corps Volunteer in Colombia and Costa Rica. He continued a foreign service career, working in Central and South America, Jamaica, Africa, and Eastern Europe. He retired in 2013, returning to Seattle area.

Don is survived by his wife Maria Gonzalez-Peterson, his sons Andres (Jessica), and Joseph, his daughter Adele, his brother Doug (Carla), and two grandchildren.

Don was a history enthusiast. He loved all things nautical and was a dedicated fan of Notre Dame football.

His family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Seattle Cancer Care Alliance.

Published in The Seattle Times on Sep. 22, 2020.
