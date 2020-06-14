Donald Burton Brannon



Son, brother, adventurer, husband, father and grandfather, Donald Burton Brannon, Don or Bud to his friends, was born March 25th 1929 in Milwaukee, Ill, to Donald L. and Hazel V. Brannon. Don and his brother, Rod, grew up running the streets of Wauwatosa, WI, Madison, WI, and Minneapolis, MN in the 30's and early 40's. During his college years, Don and his father, his favorite canoe partner, "Pops", would take canoe trips "Up North" to the Boundary Waters of Minnesota and Canada. A deep love of the outdoors blossomed from these college canoe trips with "Pops" and ski trips with his classmates, leading to a life filled with adventure. Don served in the US Army during the Korean War, editing the army newspaper in a hospital in Sendei, Japan. Upon his return, he could resist the call of the mountains no longer. He grabbed his skis and headed west. Arriving in Seattle, he eventually settled in as "Public Relations Guy" for Boeing's Aerospace Company, which handled all of the defense and space business. He edited the Boeing Newspaper, ran the Boeing TV News and wrote press releases and speeches for the senior Boeing Executives. Don had a great career with Boeing, travelling the world and making lifelong friends everywhere he went. Don met and married Ruth L. Baumgaertner in Seattle, 1965. Together they built one of the original homes on Cougar Mountain in Issaquah, where they raised their three children, Glen, Becky and Jenine. Don passed on his love of the outdoors to his young family from the very beginning. Which meant boots, packs, stoves and wool socks often showed up on birthdays and Christmas. Don was doubly blessed with two great loves in his life, each one special and unique. Ruth passed away in 1992 and after a period, Don met and married Lois Mansperger. Of all his passions, his family was always his greatest. Don continued to adventure his entire life, skiing until he was 87 and hiking, canoeing, biking and RV'ing until the very end. Don passed with his family at his side on May 31, 2020.



