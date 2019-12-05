|
Donald Christopher Smith
Donald Christopher Smith of Bellevue, 86, passed away November 09, 2019, following a long battle with Parkinson's disease and skin cancer. He was born in Seattle on Christmas Day 1932.
Don was a Federal official in Seattle with the Small Business Administration. For the final three years of his career, He was concurrently SBA Region X deputy regional administrator and Region X acting regional administrator, a rare dual position where He was both chief of operations for all SBA offices and functions in the states of Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and Alaska, and Region X SBA public relations official.
In 1995, Don concluded a Small Business Administration career of 33.5 years.
The United States Air Force was the highlight of Don's early life. He was in the Air Force during the Korean War and selected into the Strategic Air Command; made sergeant at age 20; and his final duty was international surveillance stationed at RAF Station Sculthorpe in England.
After the Air Force, Don moved from Seattle to Selah. He began classes at Yakima Valley Community College and there met Marilyn Diez. Don and Marilyn were married in 1955 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Yakima, and they had been married for 62 years at the time of Marilyn's passing, in 2018.
In the late 1950s while working full-time, Don commuted to Central Washington College of Education in Ellensburg, now CWU and graduated in 1959 with a B.S. in economics, and in 1961 accepted an SBA trainee loan officer position with the Seattle district office. That position began his SBA career, and Don, Marilyn, and boys moved to Seattle, then settled in Bellevue in 1962.
Everyone liked Don. He was a consummate people person natural at respectful rapport, and we were so proud of Dad's magnificent career and the presiding leader he was there. What we will most remember, however, is how fortunate we all were to have had this incomparable, outstanding man as our father. At home, Don was a warm, loving, supportive, fun dad who from our earliest memories treated each of us as a treasured gift.
Donald Christopher Smith is survived by son Brad Smith (Nancy) of Yakima, daughter Sherri Smith of Ellensburg, granddaughter Michelle Copher and great-grandson Ryley of Yakima, and granddaughter Kathleen Linden (Ian) of Lynnwood. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn; older son Bryan; brother Jack; father, John; half-brother Dennis; newborn son Douglas Michael; and mother, Gladys.
A Mass of Christian Burial will
be at St. Paul's Cathedral in
Yakima on Wednesday, December 11, at 10:00 AM. Graveside ceremony at Calvary
Cemetery in Yakima will follow.
The family requests remembrances to Parkinson's disease treatment center Booth Gardner Parkinson's Care Center of Evergreen Health Medical Center, at www.evergreenhealth.com.
For more details on the life
of Donald Christopher Smith,
please visit
www.donaldcsmith.info
Published in The Seattle Times from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019