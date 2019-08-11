|
|
Donald 'Chip' Clark, Jr.
May 20, 1956 ~ July 13, 2019
Don was born in Columbia, MO. He worked at Boeing for 35 years; retiring June 2017. In October 2017 Don received a double lung transplant that gave him back his independence and time with family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Steve. He is survived by his "best and only ex-wife" Cindy, son Scott (Ashley), daughter Lindsey (Ricky), grandsons Jack and Oliver, and brothers Jeff and Joe.
Celebration of Don's Life
Friday, August 16, 2019
Mountlake Terrace Community Senior Center 3:00PM - 5:00PM
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 11, 2019