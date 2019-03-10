Donald Conrad Lopp



Donald Conrad Lopp passed away peacefully at home on February 24, 2019. He was 91, and is survived by his wife Joan, daughters Annette Mumford (Gordon) and Dianne Watters (Mike), grandchildren Matthew Watters, Candace Watters, Rachael Watters, and Kathryn Watters, sister Ann Stemwell (Dick), as well as nephews and nieces. He was preceded by his daughter Eileen, his parents Dwight and Alice, his brother Tom, his twin brother Ronald (Elaine), his sister Kathleen Smith (Verbeck), his nephew Neil Smith, and niece Jeanine Sproat.



Don was born in Seattle on January 16, 1928, and raised in the Ravenna neighborhood, attending Roosevelt and Broadway High Schools. After high school, Don and his twin brother joined the Navy as weathermen, and went on Operation Highjump in Antarctica in 1946-1947, which established the Little America research base. After leaving the Navy, Don enrolled in classes at the University of Washington and worked in the summer as a fire-lookout in Glacier National Park where he enjoyed long scenic hikes in the back country on his days off.



Don and Joan were married for 64 years. They raised their three daughters in the Angle Lake neighborhood south of Seattle. Don was an avid stereo (3-D) photographer and was known throughout the stereo camera community for his technical expertise, and innovations. He produced breathtaking 3-D images of local scenery that included Mount Rainier and the waterfalls along the Columbia Gorge. Don will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 10, 2019