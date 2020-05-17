|
Donald and Lorraine Glenn
Donald D. Glenn
Born 1-29-1929 ~ Passed 4-30-2020
Lorraine J. Glenn
Born 10-24-1929 ~ Passed 5-05-2020
Attending a dance in downtown Seattle in 1944, Lorraine Johnson met Don Glenn, a young trombone player in the Vern Mallory Orchestra. They were teenage sweethearts and married Nov. 1947.
Don and Lorraine were young parents with 3 kids by 1951. Hard work and perseverance prevailed. They were a team. Don continued playing professionally while working at Boeing as a Draftsman/Graphics Illustrator. Lorraine held down the household in addition to working as a school bus driver.
In late 1969, Lorraine started a business dealing antique furniture in Anacortes, WA. Stores followed in Fremont, Phinney Ridge and Edmonds. With retirement from Boeing after 40 years, Don went on the road playing weeks long national tours with many notable bands and singers including Fred Radke and Gina Funes, Vic Damone and Dihann Carroll, Mel Tome and Terry Gibbs. Lorraine accompanied Don on the Terry Gibbs Tour selling CD's at the shows. Don also played for years with the Jay Thomas Big Band "Friendly Fire" along with lifetime friend Marvin Thomas. Devoted parents to Brian, Claudia, Chris, they had 7 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
Equally two unique forces of nature, Don and Lorraine Glenn will be missed by all.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 17, 2020