Donald Daniel Dembiczak
Donald Dembiczak was born on January 26, 1931, in Greenbush, Minnesota to Paul and Mary. After several years, Paul decided to move the family west to Grand Coulee to work on the historic Dam. Some of Don's happiest memories are from his childhood there. He enjoyed swimming, fishing, basketball and many adventures with his siblings. Don, the oldest of seven - Gene, Wally, Dennis, Jan, Glen and Judy - enjoyed his role as big brother. As a young man, Don worked on the Dam alongside his father.
Graduating Grand Coulee High School, Don attended Eastern Washington University before enlisting in the Navy where he honorably served on aircraft carriers four years during the Korean War. Afterward, Don graduated Gonzaga University and earned a degree in Electrical Engineering. Don enjoyed his time at Gonzaga and developed a life-long love for the Zags basketball team.
Upon graduation, Don began his 35 year career at Boeing where he met and fell in love with his future wife and best friend Carolyn. They had a wonderful life together in Kent raising their four children, Midge, Jennifer, Lisa and Danny. Don was devoted to Carolyn, his wife of 54 years, and was a kind, gentle, loving father. The family shared many happy memories of annual summer vacations to Sun Lakes. Don loved having the family all together in his beloved Eastern Washington and especially enjoyed spending time with his three grandsons Blake, Milo and Jack, and sons-in-law Matt and Tim.
Don will be remembered for his quiet intelligence, dry sense of humor, love of baseball, his delight in growing vegetables in his backyard paradise, and his avid reading - especially biographies - but mostly for his devotion to family. Don passed peacefully on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 88 years old with family by his side.
Funeral Mass will be held Monday, October 21 at 11 a.m. at St. Andrew Church in Sumner. Burial to follow at Gethsemane Catholic Cemetery. Sign Don's Guest Book at www.Legacy.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 13, 2019