Donald Danley MacLaren



One of the Greatest Generation, Donald Danley MacLaren, 94, died peacefully at his home in Seattle on April 19, 2019 after a brief battle with cancer. He is survived by his partner of 15 years, Lorraine Novack; daughter Aileen with husband Larry and step-grandson Lucas Loranger of Lake Forest Park, WA; son, Scott with wife Dawn of Lyons, CO.; nephews, Donald C. MacLaren of Kirkland, WA, Bruce A. MacLaren of Taos, NM and niece Lynne MacLaren Sandhaus of Palisades, NY, their spouses, children and grandchildren.



Born in 1924 in Brooklyn NY, Don and older brother, Anson, were raised by parents Dr. Walter A. and Helen (Keeler) MacLaren who managed a busy medical practice from their home between 1908 and 1954.



In 1942, at Pratt Institute, School of Science and Technology, he enlisted in the US Navy, V-12 Naval College Training Program in Annapolis, MD. After retiring from active duty in 1945, he served as Lieutenant in the Naval Reserves until 1960. Don graduated Columbia University with a BS ('45) and Masters ('48) in Chemical Engineering, elected to Honorary Societies for Research and Chemistry.



Married to Jean DeSanto of Manhattan, NY in 1948, they embarked on his 35-year career with Exxon, engaged in R&D/Process Engineering, with 30 patents; heading global market development for a new steel industry process; and vetting/managing venture capital investments, as the VP of Special Projects.



Retiring Exxon in 1983, they relocated to Seattle for his second career with Office Lease Tenant Representatives for the next 25 years. Don and Jean celebrated 54 years of marriage before Jean's death in 2002.



Don will be affectionately remembered as a devoted and loving family man; faithful Episcopalian; active Columbia alumnus; ardent investor; dedicated philanthropist; and avid outdoorsman with a deep reverence for nature who loved skiing, camping, and hiking. He fondly said, "men don't stop climbing mountains because they grow old, they grow old because they stop climbing mountains."



Funeral services with be held at St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Medina, WA on May 18, 2019.



Memorial gifts can be made to the EvergreenHealth Hospice Services, Kirkland, WA; Seattle Cancer Care Alliance or an academic institution of your choice.