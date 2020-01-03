|
Donald David Bertoncin
Age 70, Don passed away Sunday December 22, 2019. He moved to Seattle from San Francisco in 1984 to begin a new life with his partner. He quickly adopted Seattle as his home and found work in the Insurance Industry. He thrived in his field and left his mark at several local and national Insurance firms. He met many wonderful people during his working days and many remain close friends today.
Don loved to be around family and friends. Entertaining and baking were his specialty especially his famous carrot cake. Don's wonderful sense of humor would shine when around others. Don was a clever and curious man with the desire to travel. He and his husband were lucky to travel to many places in Europe, South America, Mexico, the Caribbean and North America. He traveled to Hawaii many times just to be lazy in the sun.
Don was an incredible dog lover and Beagles seem to be his breed of choice. He adored his "girls" and all the walks they took together. Molly, Sophie and Rosie were never forgotten and Ruby is now the ruler of the roost.
Don was diagnosed with Parkinson's around 2005 which ended his working career. He moved from Seattle to Bellevue in 2012 to a home with no stairs a big back yard and swimming pool. He loved to garden and plant colorful flowers. He also enjoyed time swimming and exercising in the pool. He grew to love his new home even though it was not on the Seattle side of the lake. Don still had a lust for life and wanted to do all the things he loved . He was trying to arrange a trip to the Casino moments before he passed.
Don is survived by his husband Barry Steinberg, sister Diane Prater, niece Deidre (John) Smyrnos, nephew Dennis Jr. (Manuela) Prater, sister-in-law Sharlene (Jack) Calvo and extended family Aaron (Tara, Emma, Addison) Calvo, Brian (Paola, Elisa) Calvo, Michael (Melody, Lydia) Calvo, Auntie Siria Pinnick and others.
A special thanks to all the caregivers who made Don's life easier. A very special thank you to Jacinto Castaneda and Tony Moranda for the loving and exceptional care they provided to his last day. Don will rest at Lakeview Cemetery in Seattle.
He was a special guy and will be terribly missed by all.
Contributions can be made in his honor to PAWS, Seattle Humane Society, Habitat for Humanity or any .
Published in The Seattle Times from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020