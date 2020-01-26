Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hoffner, Fisher & Harvey Funeral Home
508 N 36TH ST
SEATTLE, WA 98103-8614
(206) 632-0100
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
1:00 PM
Holyrood Chapel
205 NE 205th St.
Shoreline, WA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Diemert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Dean Diemert

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Dean Diemert Obituary
Donald Dean Diemert

Born July 9, 1934 in Walhalla, ND; died January 22, 2020 in Seattle, WA.

Survived by Darlene, his loving wife of 63 years; children, Donna Gunn (Mike), David, Dean (Jackie), Diane Hopper (Ron), Duane (Tracie); 7 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren and one great-grandchild on the way.

A Funeral Service will be held

Thursday, January 30th at 1:00pm at Holyrood Chapel

205 NE 205th St., Shoreline, 98155

Hoffner Fisher & Harvey

Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hoffner, Fisher & Harvey Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -