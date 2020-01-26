|
|
Donald Dean Diemert
Born July 9, 1934 in Walhalla, ND; died January 22, 2020 in Seattle, WA.
Survived by Darlene, his loving wife of 63 years; children, Donna Gunn (Mike), David, Dean (Jackie), Diane Hopper (Ron), Duane (Tracie); 7 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren and one great-grandchild on the way.
A Funeral Service will be held
Thursday, January 30th at 1:00pm at Holyrood Chapel
205 NE 205th St., Shoreline, 98155
Hoffner Fisher & Harvey
Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 26, 2020