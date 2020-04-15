Home

Palm Southwest Mortuary
7979 W.Warm Springs Rd.
Las Vegas, NV 89113
(702) 260-0770
Donald E. Sebastian

Age 85, of Las Vegas, a retired Loss Prevention Specialist, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020 in Las Vegas. He was born June 29, 1934 in Cambridge, Massachusetts, he lived in Las Vegas for three years. Mr. Sebastian retired from UPS in 1992. He served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Elizabeth; children: Stephanie McVicker & Patricia Fisher; granddaughter McKenna McVicker; sister: Doris Porcella and brother: Hugh (Ethel) Sebastian. Private family services have been planned. Arrangements entrusted to Palm Southwest Mortuary.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 15, 2020
