Donald Eugene Bishop
1926 - 2020
Donald Eugene Bishop

Born April 29, 1926 in Ashland, OH, Donald died peacefully in his sleep while at home on June 17, 2020. He is survived by his 2 daughters Gail Liden (Gary) and Paula Bishop. 3 grandchildren Derrick (Stephanie) Rickert, Stephanie (Matthew) Kintner and Matthew (Rindi) Rickert. 5 great grandchildren Eliza, Elliot, Levi, Olivia and Wyatt.

Graveside services will be held at Mt. Olivet Cemetery 100 Blaine Ave NE Renton WA Friday July 17, 2020 at 1:00 PM.

Published in The Seattle Times from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Mt. Olivet Cemetery
