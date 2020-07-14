Donald Eugene Bishop
Born April 29, 1926 in Ashland, OH, Donald died peacefully in his sleep while at home on June 17, 2020. He is survived by his 2 daughters Gail Liden (Gary) and Paula Bishop. 3 grandchildren Derrick (Stephanie) Rickert, Stephanie (Matthew) Kintner and Matthew (Rindi) Rickert. 5 great grandchildren Eliza, Elliot, Levi, Olivia and Wyatt.
Graveside services will be held at Mt. Olivet Cemetery 100 Blaine Ave NE Renton WA Friday July 17, 2020 at 1:00 PM.
