Resources More Obituaries for Donald Totten Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? LTC Colonel Donald Eugene Totten U.S. Army Retired

Obituary Condolences Flowers LTC Colonel Donald Eugene Totten



U.S. Army Retired



Donald Totten passed away June 13, 2019 so he could reunite with his beloved wife Shirley Mae Totten who died November 6, 2015. Don, or Pops as he was known by his close family, was born in Varney West Virginia, February 4, 1931 to Alonso Totten and Ella Hatfield. His mother, Ella, died early in his life, he will be so happy to meet her and reunite with his father in heaven.



Pops ran away from home at age 12 and took a job as a Pin Boy in a bowling alley where he was given room and board. In 1945 at the age of 14 he enlisted in the US Army where he found his real home. Amongst all of his accomplishments he was proudest of the fact that as a young man who left home at 12, he was able to become a commissioned officer in the US Army and rise to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. As a first Lieutenant he was stationed at Fort Hood, Texas where he met the love of his life my Mom, Shirly Mae Totten. They were inseparable, he loved her, and she adored him. In 1963, they welcomed me their only son to the Family where I was raised with more love and attention than any single person deserves. In 1970 Pops retired from the Army and we settled in Lynnwood WA where he was close to his dear military friends Harold Martin and D. A. Moore. After a short retirement he began a banking career and applying the same work ethic that served him so well in the Army quickly rose through the ranks to become Executive Vice President of Cascade Bank in Everett. He retired from the bank in the middle 80's.



Pops was an insatiable learner and incapable of staying retired and took several jobs in the late 80's and 90's to stay actively engaged and learning. In 1991, I married the love of my life Debi. He had so much love and respect for Debi, to the day he died he called her my Angel. In 1992, he and Mom welcomed their only grand son Connell to the Family. Connell immediately became the light of their lives. They loved him immeasurably. Dad spent every moment he could with Connell even took him to Fort Lewis to ride in a Tank. In 2005, he retired for good and with Mom moved to Sun City West, Arizona. They both thrived there, made many friends and loved their time together in the sun. With Moms passing in 2015. Dad moved back to the Seattle area to be close to me and my Family. While here he was so happy to be able to see Connell marry his high school sweetheart Emily in 2017. Through out his adult life Pops was devoted to exercise. In Lynnwood people new him as the guy who was always jogging. During these last years he loved to swim at the retirement home where he lived. He also enjoyed listening to his music and go out for dinner and beer which we did every Wednesday. While close to us, he was heart broken and missed Mom almost more than he could stand. Pops died Thursday, I guess you can measure the amount you love some one by the ache you feel when they are gone, we ache a lot. While we ache, we are comforted to know that he's with his Angel Shirley, his Mom and Dad and his Friends in Heaven. Rest in Peace Dad, we love you. Published in The Seattle Times on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.