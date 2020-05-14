|
|
Donald Glen Humphrey
Don Humphrey passed away peacefully May 10, 2020 after 93 years on earth. He was born February 28, 1927 in Ames Iowa to Glen and Georgia Humphrey. He was the 4th of 5 children. His mother died when he was 7, his father when he was 14, and then was raised by his aunt and uncle.
He joined the Navy as a medical corpsman in 1945. In 1946, he married Eileen Wilson. After ROTC training Oregon State University, he received his BS in P.E. at University of Iowa, followed by his Masters from University of Washington. He then received his PhD. in Biology from OSU where he continued on as a professor.
In 1970 he became Dean of Academic Studies at The Evergreen State College. He joined the faculty in 1974 and taught until retirement in 1984. He and Eileen enjoyed frequent travel during retirement. Sadly, Eileen passed away in 1996.
Don remarried in 2000 to Carmen Kirchenheuter and was living with her in Metairie, Louisiana when he passed away.
Don is survived by his wife, sister, two children, five grandchildren, and five great great grandchildren.
He was a lovely person, brilliant, charming, kind and loved by many. He will be sorely missed.
Published in The Seattle Times from May 14 to May 17, 2020