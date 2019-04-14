Donald H. Hagen



Donald "Don" Hagen, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away at age 91 in Wenatchee, WA, on Tuesday, April 9, 2019.



Don was born June 29, 1927 in Seattle, WA to Engward and Jeannette Hagen (Rozycki). He had a long career in the U.S. Army as a Voice Intercept Technician and in the U.S. Coast Guard Reserve, retiring as Captain, Group Commander, Reserve Group Puget Sound. He retired from the Seattle Police Department as a Sergeant commanding the Harbor Patrol.



Don married Ann Lillian Kopp on October 8, 1955. Together, they raised three daughters on their farm in Mountlake Terrace.



Don was preceded in death by father, Engward, mother Jeannette, stepmother Wilma, and brother Edward. He is survived by his wife Ann, children Susan Hagen, Cathy Meuret (Rick), and Paula Hagen Aikins (Scott), grandson Tyler Meuret (Kendra Helseth), sister Priscilla Mitchell (Bob), and many cousins, nieces and nephews.



Graveside Service with military honors: Tahoma National Cemetery, Friday, April 19,



9:00 a.m. Memorial services will be held at a later date in Mountlake Terrace, WA.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to in Don's name.



Please visit https://www.jonesjonesbetts.com/obituaries/Donald-Hagen-2/ for more details on Don's life. Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary