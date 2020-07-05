1/1
Donald Hooper
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald Hooper

March 14, 1935 ~ June 22, 2020

Donald Hooper, 85 years old, passed away peacefully in Bellevue Washington following a recent illness. He was born in Old Forge Pennsylvania in 1935 to Will and Emma Mathew Hooper. He was married to MaryAnn (Kiefer) Hooper in Lancaster PA in 1961. He was awarded a senatorial scholarship in 1952 to attend Temple University to study pharmacology, and while there was a member of RHO CHI national honor society and achieved the John Minehart Award for obtaining the highest average for all subjects during his four year course of college. He subsequently obtained his MD degree from Jefferson Medical School and was elected to Alpha Omega Alpha honors while there. He served as a flight surgeon at KI Sawyer AFB, Michigan and began private practice as a general practitioner in Akron Pennsylvania. Several years later, he completed a residency in anesthesia at Dartmouth Medical School and joined the faculty of Duke University, Dartmouth Medical School, Emory University/Crawford Long Hospital. He completed his medical career as Medical Director at Ochsner Clinic Baton Rouge, LA. Following retirement, he lived with his daughter and her family in Berlin Germany, helping to raise their children learn English as a mother tongue. He then moved to Bellevue WA to be closer to his son Jeff and his daughter Heather's family. Don loved music and all of the arts throughout his life. As a young adult, he was a church organist and All-State solo pianist. As an older man, he became a Berlin Philharmonic Groupie. He generously supported arts organizations throughout his life, including being an avid listener of KNKX jazz. Although he was often away from home during his medical career, he devoted time and love to his grandchildren and formed very special bonds with each of them as their beloved Opa; regularly accompanying Eleanor and her friends to Starbucks after school, making Julian's favorite meat at least three times weekly, and patiently listening to Adrienne as she read aloud to him in English and German. Don Hooper was a very open minded and kind man. He has friends and family grieving his death all over the world, especially in Tehran, Berlin, Spain, and Bellevue.

He is survived by his former wife MaryAnn Hooper, children Heidi (Masoud) Amri, Heather (Justin) Smith, and Jeff Hooper; grandchildren Julian Amri, Adrienne Amri, Eleanor Smith. He is predeceased by his parents Will and Emma Hooper, his siblings Thomas, Allison both killed in WW2, Sherwood, Marlene Logan, William Hooper. He is predeceased by his son, Don Hooper.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. We ask that donations be made to his beloved KNKX radio station, online at KNKX.org.

Sign Donald's online

Guest Book at www.Legacy.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smart Cremation
1900 St. James Place
Houston, TX 77056
(844) 305-4531
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 30, 2020
Don lead Ochsner to many GREAT things & was very far sighted; Jay & Vicki brooks
jay brooks
Coworker
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved