Donald Dale Hubbard entered Eternal Life on April 14, 2020. Don passed away from health issues that were not related to Covid 19. His wife Sharon was by his side. Born in Glendive Montana, September 5, 1939 to Donald F. and Minnie (Winchel) Hubbard. Don was a four sport athlete in his youth and had a lifelong passion for sports. He was awarded both athletic and academic college scholarships. While Don was an accomplished athlete, winning many championships, he always had a soft spot in his heart for the underdog. His compassionate nature and sharp intellect lead him to pursue a career in medicine. In this pursuit, he served in the US Navy as a Lieutenant Commander, stationed on Midway Island. Don completed his medical degree following his Naval service, became an orthopedic surgeon, and had a successful practice for over 25 years. Don's passion was medicine, he was progressive for his time and his kind compassionate patient care was his strength.



Don considered himself a life long student. A devout Christian, after retiring from medicine, he studied theology, obtained his Masters Div. in 2011 and became an Ordained Lutheran Minister in 2017.



Don is survived by his wife Sharon and stepsons Larry Glogowski and wife Melissa, Jake Glogowski and wife Lorinda; his second wife Judith Hubbard and their son, Derek H. Hubbard and wife Jessica; his first wife Jane Hall and their 3 children, sons, Donald L. Hubbard, David C. Hubbard and wife Yvett, daughter, Samantha H. Flynn and husband John; Grandsons, Jordan R. Flynn and Cory J. Flynn; Sister, Sandy Brosious, Brothers in law, Joe Brosious and Bob Venn, and Sister in law, Rosemary Hubbard as well as several nieces and nephews.



A Memorial Service will be held on August 14, 11:00am at



King of Kings Church



18207 108th Ave SE, Renton, 98055



Don will be laid to rest at Tahoma National Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Fisher House, 1660 South Columbian Way, Seattle, WA 98108.



