Donald Jesse Robison
January 22, 1932-September 1, 2020
Beloved husband, father, stepfather, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, passed away at home surrounded by love. He will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered for his kindness, love of flying, boating and fishing. A memorial service was held at Tahoma National Cemetery.
Donations may be sent to Evergreen Health Hospice Foundation, 12040 N.E. 128th Street, MS5, Kirkland, WA 98034.
Peace.
Published in The Seattle Times on Sep. 27, 2020.