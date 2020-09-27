Or Copy this URL to Share

Donald Jesse Robison



January 22, 1932-September 1, 2020



Beloved husband, father, stepfather, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, passed away at home surrounded by love. He will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered for his kindness, love of flying, boating and fishing. A memorial service was held at Tahoma National Cemetery.



Donations may be sent to Evergreen Health Hospice Foundation, 12040 N.E. 128th Street, MS5, Kirkland, WA 98034.



Peace.



