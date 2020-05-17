|
Donald John Benson
Donald "Don" John Benson passed away April 27, 2020. He was born on April 30, 1944 in Saskatoon Saskatchewan Canada of Karl Eilertson and Wanda Severson. Karl passed when Don was young and Wanda later married Rev. Hamar Benson.
Don grew up in both North Dakota and in Port Orchard, WA graduating from South Kitsap High School in 1962.
He served in the Army from 1966-1968 with a tour in Korea, later serving in the Army Reserves. He retired from Green River Community College (GRCC) as a nighttime custodian in 2009.
He loved family, classic cars, motorcycles, music, sappy movies, writing essays and sports. He was a long time season ticket holder for both the Mariners and Seahawks. Generous with his heart and his time, he was always willing to help family, friends and strangers. Humorous until the very end. We will all miss him immensely.
Our thanks to the staff at Best Health AFH for their care during Don's last years.
Don is survived by his loving wife of 28 years Karlene, daughter Bonnie (Catherine), son Justin (Donna) and grandchildren Desmond and Davy, two step sons John and Dan (Judi), grandchildren Dana and Shawn. Three sisters Nancy, Karleen and Beth (Lynn) Three brothers Doug (Karen), David and Bjorn (Lynne) many great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Karl Eilertson, Wanda Benson and Rev. Hamar Benson.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the .
Don's ashes will be placed at Tahoma National Cemetery. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 17, 2020