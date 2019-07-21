Donald John Hopen



Don passed away at home on July 8, 2019 after a valiant 7 month battle with cancer. Don was born in Seattle on October 4, 1936 to Ludvig and Astrid Hopen. He grew up alongside older brother, Ken, in the Roosevelt district, graduating from Roosevelt High in 1954 where he excelled in football and basketball. He proudly served in the Naval Air Reserve resulting in a lifelong love of aviation. His first marriage to Anne blessed him with two children, John and Susan.



In 1977 he married Karen Lorentzen, together they resided in Shoreline for 42 years.



Don spent his entire career in the marine industry. For 35 years he owned Christensen Inc., a manufacturing representative organization covering WA, AK, OR, CA and BC. Don was widely recognized for his knowledge, mechanical aptitude and wise counsel.



In his off time, he loved to fish and hunt but his real passion was golf. This passion encompassed golf course and club design concepts, to the art of the swing and most importantly, the relationships between people who shared a passion for the green. Don was easily tempted to give an impromptu pro bono swing or putting lesson. He was honored to be a member, former board member and past club champion at Seattle Golf Club. Above all he had a quick dry sense of humor when the situation called for it. Don loved animals, particularly dogs, and was always the favorite human to the many dogs of family, friends and his own.



Don was preceded in death by his parents, Ludvig and Astrid, and brother, Kenneth. He is survived by his wife, Karen, son John Hopen, daughter Susan Dunn and grandsons David and Joey Dunn, his nieces Debbie Appleby (Mike), Vicki Storino (Mike), nephew Chris Hopen (Sue), their families, step-granddaughters Courtney and Conley Nemyre and honorary granddaughter Klaudina Pasko. Don was fortunate to have his Hayman cousins Brian, Andrea, Sid, Barbara and Anita who were always supportive and reminding him of the joy of family.



At his request there will be no services. Published in The Seattle Times on July 21, 2019