Donald L. Thorne
10/22/1921 ~ 02/21/2020
Donald, 98, longtime resident of Edmonds passed peacefully on February 21, 2020. He is survived by his wife of over 74 years, Bea [Arrowood] Thorne; had 3 children, 6 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, along with many other relatives and good friends.
Until we meet again you are always in our hearts.
There will be a Rosary at 10:30 am
and Mass at 11:00 am on March 6th at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Edmonds.
Thank you to the doctors and staff at Swedish Hospital and Hospice Providence Everett for their care.
Remembrances to a .
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 1, 2020