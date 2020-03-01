Home

Beck's Tribute Center
405 5TH AVE S
EDMONDS, WA 98020
(425) 771-1234
Rosary
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:30 AM
Holy Rosary Catholic Church
Edmonds, WA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Holy Rosary Catholic Church
Edmonds, WA
View Map
Donald L. Thorne Obituary
Donald L. Thorne

10/22/1921 ~ 02/21/2020

Donald, 98, longtime resident of Edmonds passed peacefully on February 21, 2020. He is survived by his wife of over 74 years, Bea [Arrowood] Thorne; had 3 children, 6 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, along with many other relatives and good friends.

Until we meet again you are always in our hearts.

There will be a Rosary at 10:30 am

and Mass at 11:00 am on March 6th at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Edmonds.

Thank you to the doctors and staff at Swedish Hospital and Hospice Providence Everett for their care.

Remembrances to a .
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 1, 2020
