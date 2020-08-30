Donald L. Veith
August 7, 1929 ~ July 20, 2020
Donald Lence Veith died peacefully at his home on Mercer Island, WA on Monday, July 20, 2020, just 18 days short of his 91st birthday, after living with Parkinson's Disease for over 12 years.
Don was born in Seattle on August 7, 1929, to Raymond and Dorothy Veith. Most of his youth was spent in Seattle, though his family briefly relocated to Ketchikan Alaska. During WWII, he lived with an aunt in Los Angeles, where he attended Loyola High School, but returned to Seattle after the war, graduating from Seattle Prep in 1947. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering (BSEE) at Seattle University in 1951. He was both a hard-working student and a devout Catholic. While at SU, he fell in love with Mary Ann Welding, a nursing student. They married on May 5, 1951 and after living initially in Seattle, purchased a house near what is now downtown Bellevue in 1953. By 1960, they had five children, a sixth arrived in 1966.
Don was employed at Boeing within weeks of graduating but he continued his studies, completing a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering (MSEE) at the University of Washington in 1962. In the years that followed, his work took the family to Huntsville, Alabama, Slidell, Louisiana (near New Orleans), and Alexandria, Virginia, returning them to Bellevue in 1969. While at Boeing, Don worked on defense projects, including Bomarc, SRAM and ALCM, but he was also involved with the Saturn program launch vehicles used for NASA's Apollo lunar landing missions. There is some poetry in the fact that his death occurred within hours of the 51st anniversary of Neil Armstrong's first steps on the moon.
Don loved to dance. He liked "big band" music and Hollywood musicals, especially anything starring Fred Astaire or Gene Kelly. He played lots of golf, was a Seahawks fan, was often a spectator at high school basketball tournaments, and regularly attended his children's track meets and wrestling matches. He also loved to travel and enjoyed planning road trips. By the time his kids were grown, they'd seen most of the country from the back of the family station wagon.
After Don retired from Boeing in June 1987, he and Mary Ann enjoyed international touring and cruising, but especially escaping to the Washington coast to dig razor clams. In May 2001, they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary at Harrison Hot Springs, BC, surrounded by all their children and grandchildren. After 46 years in their northwest Bellevue home, they moved to Mercer Island in 2015.
Family and friends often remarked on Don's goofy sense of humor. As debilitating as Parkinson's was, he never complained and always found a way to make light of awkward situations. Once, at lunch with family, his Parkinson's caused him to slowly but inexorably push himself away from the table. Those sitting either side of him grabbed the arms of his chair and pulled him back, prompting Don to ask, "Mind if I join you?"
Don was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Raymond and Michael. He is survived by his wife Mary Ann, and his six children: Tom (Sharon), John (Cathy), Gary (Gail), Mary Webb, Carol (Dennis) Browne, and Kathy Wallace. He is also survived by twelve grandchildren, five of his six greatgrandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
