|
|
Donald Lee Johnson
Donald (Don) passed away peacefully in Kirkland, WA on February 22, 2020. He is preceded in death by his wife of 48 years (Joanne) in 2010. He was born October 3, 1935 on a farm just outside of Spokane, WA. He graduated high school in 1954 and went on to study at Whitworth College. Don met the love of his life, Joanne, at a church function in 1961. They were married in 1962.
They leave behind four children; Wendy Gonzales (Dan), Christopher Johnson (Denise), Amy Johnson, Jayme Johnson, and seven grandchildren.
Don was most proud of the family he and Joanne built, coaching youth sports, his service in the National Guard, and the years he spent as a Seafair Parade Marshal. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Seafair Foundation (seafairfoundation.org)
Published in The Seattle Times from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020