|
|
Donald Lee Lewison
September 13, 1946-December 7, 2019
Don was born on Friday, September 13th, 1946, in Seattle, WA, to Henry and Alma Lewison. He was delighted to have been born on Friday the 13th and his passing on the 78th anniversary of Pearl Harbor is fitting. He was very proud of our country's veterans especially his father who was one of the few WWII pilots qualified to fly General Eisenhower.
Don attended Roosevelt High School where he pitched for the baseball team, loved waterskiing with his friends on Garbage Bay, and built strong friendships that he maintained throughout his life. Don continued his pitching career at the University of Washington where he was affiliated with Beta Theta Pi fraternity, skied on the ski team, received his B.S. in Architecture and Building Construction, and met his wife, Mary Pickard Lewison.
Don and Mary were married in 1969 then moved to Gainesville, Florida, where Don had secured a teaching fellowship and received his Master's in Construction Management and Real Estate from the University of Florida. After graduate school Don served his ROTC commitment at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, in the Army Corps of Engineers. Don and Mary then moved to Breckenridge, Colorado, where Don worked on the development of a new ski resort before returning to the Pacific Northwest. Don and Mary enjoyed living in and exploring other parts of the country and maintained a zest for adventure throughout their marriage, whether through boating or "jeeping" to Mt. Rainier every year on their anniversary. Don and Mary chose "The Impossible Dream" as their wedding song and together they lived the impossible dream.
Trained in homebuilding by his father and with proud Scandinavian blood running through his veins, Don worked hard, took risks, and after an early career with Coldwell Banker built his own real estate development firm, Evergreen Management Company. Don and Mary purchased a family home on Lake Washington, which they enjoyed with their children and grandchildren for 36 years.
To truly know Don was to love Don. He was a man of great depth. He loved deeply, thought deeply, felt deeply, loved deep conversation and appreciated unique ideas and perspectives. Don's four children and eleven grandchildren were the center of his life. He spent his weekends attending his grandchildren's various activities, often attending three or four sporting events on a single day. His love for his family had no end and his family is extremely grateful.
Don is survived by his wife of 50 years, Mary; their four children and their spouses, John and Melinda Lewison, Jeff and Meghan Lewison, Scott and Amy Hutchinson, and Mike and Anna Edmonds; 11 grandchildren: Cate,
Jack, Henry, Charlotte, Clyde, William, Mary, Elizabeth, John, Betty and Lois; and his sisters Sharon (Warren) Pagel and Lauri (Mark) Lemke.
A memorial service will be
held at 2:30pm on Tuesday, December 17th, at
St. Thomas Episcopal Church
in Medina, WA.
Remembrances may be sent to Outreach @ St. Thomas, 8398 NE 12th Street, Medina, WA 98039 and/or Bellevue Boys and Girls Club, 209 100th Avenue NE, Bellevue, WA 98004.
Sign Don's online
Guest Book at www.Legacy.com
Published in The Seattle Times from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019