Donald Michael "Mike" Harry
Donald "Mike" Harry was born to Donald "Pete" Harry and Audrey Harry in Portland, Oregon on Jan 24, 1944. Mike passed away on Aug 16, 2020 at age 76 in Kalama, WA. Mike married Carol Harry on September 4, 1964. In 1967, they moved to Renton, WA where Mike worked for Donald P. Harry company and then was a successful outdoor and fishing gear representative for Sporting Goods Manufacturers. Mike was a hardworking man, was loved by many, and was a special inspiration to his grandchildren. His presence will be greatly missed. Mike is survived by his spouse, Carol Harry; sister, Diana Harry; children, Tim and Craig Harry; grandchildren Lane, Austin, Morgan, Julia, and Ryan Harry; aunt, Jessie Harry;as well as his beloved cats Mickey and Molly.
The family requests a donation to the American Heart Association
in lieu of flowers.