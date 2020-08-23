1/
Donald Michael "Mike" Harry
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald Michael "Mike" Harry

Donald "Mike" Harry was born to Donald "Pete" Harry and Audrey Harry in Portland, Oregon on Jan 24, 1944. Mike passed away on Aug 16, 2020 at age 76 in Kalama, WA. Mike married Carol Harry on September 4, 1964. In 1967, they moved to Renton, WA where Mike worked for Donald P. Harry company and then was a successful outdoor and fishing gear representative for Sporting Goods Manufacturers. Mike was a hardworking man, was loved by many, and was a special inspiration to his grandchildren. His presence will be greatly missed. Mike is survived by his spouse, Carol Harry; sister, Diana Harry; children, Tim and Craig Harry; grandchildren Lane, Austin, Morgan, Julia, and Ryan Harry; aunt, Jessie Harry;as well as his beloved cats Mickey and Molly.

The family requests a donation to the American Heart Association in lieu of flowers.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 23, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved