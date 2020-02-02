Home

Donald O. Neilson

Donald O. Neilson Obituary
Donald O. Neilson

January 1, 1927 ~ January 4, 2020

Don was born in Murray, UT. He graduated from the U of W in 1948, received a Masters in Aeronautical Engineering from MIT in 1950, followed by a long career at Boeing. Mercer Island was home for many years. Don was known for his ability to fix almost anything, along with his wit and sense of humor.

Predeceased by his wife Dorothy in 2009, he is survived by children Daniel Neilson, Wendy Werner and Aldryth (Brian) O'Hara, six grandchildren, and five great grandchildren.

Memorial service will be held at University Presbyterian Church on Thursday, Feb. 6th at 1:00 pm.
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 2, 2020
