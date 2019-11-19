|
|
Donald Van Zandt
Donald Paul Van Zandt passed away unexpectedly November 10, 2019. He was born January 26, 1961 in Seattle to Joan and David Van Zandt. Don grew up in the Ravenna neighborhood and attended Garfield High School. Don was employed by the Pacific Building Services Company in Seattle where he enjoyed the companionship of his co-workers. Don cherished his parents and siblings. He always looked forward to family get-togethers. Don lived a simple life, sharing the joy of living with all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Joan Van Zandt and is survived by his father, David Van Zandt, 3 brothers, Dennis, Rick and Randy Van Zandt, and 2 sisters, Gail Huggins and Chris Garrison.
A memorial service will be December 1st 2019 at 3:00 pm
at the University Temple United Methodist Church.
Published in The Seattle Times from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019