Donald R. "Coach" Anderson
Donald Ralph Anderson passed from this life into the next on December 18, 2019, at his home in Spokane, Washington. Although he was widely honored for his many achievements as an inspiring coach and teacher at Lakeside School in Seattle and Gonzaga Prep in Spokane, and as an accomplished athlete in his own right, it was loving relationships with his family, friends, and students that he most treasured.
Don is survived by his daughter Linda Olson and her husband Mark, his son Tod Anderson and his wife Ann, his sister Patricia Clementz and her husband Mike, his cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and his nieces and nephews, all of whom feel richly blessed by his unconditional and unfailing love. Don's family is profoundly grateful to his many friends and students who brought such great joy to his life. In accordance with Don's wishes, his family will gather privately for a memorial service.
A Celebration of Life will be held in spring of 2020 at a time and place to be announced.
If you would like to make a donation in his name, please choose a charity that is meaningful to you, enriches the lives of others, and inspires education. You may also make a donation to the National Ataxia Foundation at https://ataxia.org/donate/.
To read more about Don's life and to leave a message of remembrance or condolence, please visit his online
memorial page at
www.holycrossofspokane.org
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 19, 2020